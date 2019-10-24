Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted he’s found a player in exciting young left-back Brandon Williams.

The 19-year-old started for the Red Devils against Partizan Belgrade in tonight’s Europa League victory and was one of the team’s most impressive performers.

Williams looks the latest top talent coming through United’s academy at the moment, with the likes of Mason Greenwood, James Garner and Angel Gomes also gaining more first-team opportunities since Solskjaer became manager.

Still, it does seem like Williams might now be the best-placed of those to become a regular for Man Utd, particularly as Luke Shaw has struggled for fitness and form for much of his career at Old Trafford.

In what could be taken as a thinly-veiled warning to Shaw, Solskjaer said after today’s game that he has ‘found’ a left-back – perhaps signalling he’s ready to make the youngster his first choice over Shaw at some point in the near future.

As quoted by the Manchester Evening News, the Norwegian said: “Brandon man of the match – absolutely excellent, fantastic attitude, great defending, great in the air, gets us the penalty by driving the ball forward, brave, we have found a left-back there.”