Paul Scholes has thrown his support behind Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, but he admits he’s confused as to how many more top signings Man Utd still need.

It’s been a difficult season for the Red Devils so far, as they are struggling down in 14th place in the Premier League table after nine games, having picked up just 10 points.

SEE MORE: Video: Harry Maguire makes immediate blunder in first game as Man United captain

With Solskjaer rotating in Europe this week and giving some of his young guns a chance to impress, it remains to be seen if they can pick up a boost in Belgrade, but overall, there has been a mixed response in terms of whether or not they’re making genuine progress this season.

As seen in the video below, Scholes was discussing the situation ahead of the clash with Partizan, and while he insisted that he was fully behind Solskjaer and the rebuild that he’s trying to oversee, the results and performances so far this season have left him confused over how many more signings are needed at Old Trafford.

From the disappointment of losing to West Ham and Newcastle Utd to picking up a draw against Liverpool in a much-improved display at the weekend, there have been plenty of positives and negatives for the Red Devils thus far.

In turn, Scholes doesn’t know whether they need five or six signings or just two or three, and that is ultimately the confusing part of the ongoing rebuild at Man Utd moving forward.