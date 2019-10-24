Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has named three players who need to step up as leaders for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side.

It’s been a difficult start to the season for the Red Devils, and Giggs admits there aren’t quite the same personalities in football as there used to be.

United fans will know all about that as their past success was inspired by the likes of Roy Keane, Bryan Robson and other big characters.

Giggs, however, believes there are some in this current MUFC squad who could do more.

In the interview above with beIN Sports, the Welshman named David de Gea, Paul Pogba and Ashley Young as three potential leaders who could give guidance to this young group of United players.