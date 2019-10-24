Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Denis Zakaria.

The 22-year-old has become an important player for the Bundesliga side since joining them from Young Boys. So far, Zakaria has made 76 appearances for Borussia Monchengladbach across all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing four assists.

SEE MORE: “Get him at all costs” – Loads of Man United fans urge club to seal transfer of Champions League record breaker after ace’s display vs Euro giants

This season, the Swiss international has featured in every single match for Die Fohlen, netting in a league fixture against Augsburg a few weeks back.

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is eager to make a move for Zakaria according to Bild (via Manchester Evening News). This report also claims that the Norwegian considers the 22-year-old would be a fine replacement for Ander Herrera who joined PSG in the summer.

However, Manchester United aren’t the only club interested in signing Zakaria. German outlet Express (via AS) suggest that Atletico Madrid are also keen on getting his signature.

A report from Bild some days back claimed that Borussia Monchengladbach would be demanding at least €50 million for Zakaria. The Swiss international has been in fine form currently and there’s no doubt that top European clubs will be interested in signing him. However, at this moment, it will be best for Zakaria to stay at Borussia Monchengladbach.