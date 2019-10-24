Former Manchester United striker Louis Saha has said that if he could, he would ‘break the bank’ for the Red Devils to seal the transfer of Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe.

The 20-year-old is one of the most exciting young talents in world football and would strengthen almost any team in the world, and he’d also no doubt be an important addition in a problem position for United.

It’s been a slow start to the season for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, with Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and others not really doing enough so far.

Mbappe would undoubtedly be a major upgrade and help take this United side to the next level, but it’s quite likely that it would be near-impossible for the club to get it done.

The France international would be hugely expensive and would surely only move to Old Trafford if they could offer him Champions League football and the realistic prospect of winning major trophies – neither of which are true at the moment.

Still, Saha wishes MUFC would go all out for the Mbappe transfer as his ideal way to fix the team.

“If you ask me, I would break the bank for Mbappe, but now it’s too late,” he told Compare Bet, as quoted by the Daily Mirror.

“But, when you look at strikers, it’s a dying breed. (Robert) Lewandowski is a rare example of someone who is left, and I don’t see many players that can easily fit up front.

“There is a need for somebody up front who is strong enough to hold the ball and to give time and space to the players like Paul Pogba and (Scott) McTominay to create something in midfield to put passes together.

“You’re asking a lot from young players because passing the ball around and having nice touches, it just looks too nice and it doesn’t work.”