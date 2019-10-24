Medical arranged: Jack Rodwell set to complete astonishing move to Italian giants

If you are looking for an example of someone who wasted their career then look no further than Jack Rodwell. He moved to Man City way too early and then refused to leave Sunderland so he could sit in the stands and pick up a huge salary.

That might be good for the bank balance, but barely playing for years will only help you regress as a player. When you also consider it started to look like he couldn’t get into a Sunderland team who plummeted to League One, it can’t be good for the confidence either.

He was actually brilliant for Everton when he first broke through but that has been forgotten because of what followed.

It looked like he had done well to try and resurrect his career with Blackburn Rovers after leaving Sunderland. Many thought that no English teams would touch him after that, but his agent has managed to completely knock it out of the park here.

Reports from Italy suggest he’s set to undergo a medical to join Chris Smalling at Roma – just let that sentence sink in after the criticism that both players have taken over recent years:

Jack Rodwell will undergo his medicals tomorrow with AS Roma. He can sign as free agents – Roma need midfielders after many injuries. If medicals will be ok, Rodwell is going to sign until June 2020. ? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 24, 2019

Just in case you think the footballing world has gone completely mad, these reports do suggest that Roma are undergoing a huge injury crisis, so it appears he will be signed through desperation and not because he’s impressed with his awful attitude and lack of game time over the years.

It does feel like a surreal signing, but just imagine if this actually goes well and he manages to impress in Italy. this could be a redemption story for the ages..