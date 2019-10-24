Video: Nicolas Pepe comes off the bench to score world-class screamer for Arsenal

Nicolas Pepe has scored a sublime free-kick not long after coming on as a substitute for Arsenal against Vitoria.
The Ivory Coast international stepped up to curl home this delightful effort from long range to make it 2-2 on the night at the Emirates Stadium.
Pepe still hasn’t scored from open play since joining Arsenal, with this only his second goal for the club, following a penalty against Aston Villa.
However, there can be no denying this is a world class strike and finally shows Gunners fans why their club paid quite so much for him this summer.
