Inter could reportedly come up with a strategy that allows them to make moves for both Arturo Vidal and Nemanja Matic from Barcelona and Man Utd respectively.

It’s been a promising start to the campaign for the Nerazzurri in Antonio Conte’s first season in charge, as they look best placed to challenge Juventus for the Serie A title while they picked up a vital win in midweek in the Champions League to stay on track to advance from their group.

SEE MORE: Contact made: Real Madrid open talks with Inter Milan regarding possible transfer for South American star

Perhaps in order to ensure that they can sustain their push and even kick on to continue to improve in the second half of the season, the club hierarchy may be willing to back Conte in the transfer market to add crucial reinforcements.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, it’s suggested that a midfielder is the priority for the Italian giants and both Vidal and Matic are on their shortlist of targets.

However, it’s added that should Inter be able to offload one of their current options in midfield, they could be in a position to land both their ideal solutions and so it remains to be seen who is potentially sacrificed in order to make the swoops happen.

Given the likes of Marcelo Brozovic, Stefano Sensi and Nicolo Barella have been key so far this season and two of that trio were signed this past summer, their positions in the squad would appear safe.

In contrast, the likes of Matias Vecino, Roberto Gagliardini, Borja Valero and others could be in danger if Conte believes that offloading them to land his preferred targets would make Inter a more competitive outfit.

Time will tell if the pieces fall into place for the double swoop to materialise next year, but given the quality, experience and leadership that Vidal and Matic could bring to the Inter squad, it’s easy to see why Conte would want them in order to give his side a stronger chance of winning trophies in the more immediate future.