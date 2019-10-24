Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain put in a truly brilliant individual performance for Liverpool last night, as the Reds beat German outfit Genk in the Champions League.

A double from Oxlade-Chamberlain was accompanied by strikes from Salah and Mane, as Klopp’s side remained second in their Champions League group.

It was an impressive performance from the Merseyside club away in Belgium, as they put their opponents firmly to the sword on their own turf.

One player who played particularly well was England international Oxlade-Chamberlain, who bagged a brace away from home in Europe’s biggest club competition.

The Ox’s first goal was a fine effort from distant, whilst his second is a genuine contender for Champions League goal of the season.

As the ball was played to him on the edge of the box, Oxlade-Chamberlain fired an effort at goal with the outside of his right boot, firing the ball in off the bar as a result.

Following this brace, Oxlade-Chamberlain became the first player since Lionel Messi to score twice from outside the box in the same CL game, after the Argentine did so in Barcelona’s 3-0 win over Man United last season.

2 – Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is the first player to score two goals from outside the box in a Champions League game since Lionel Messi in April 2019 against Man Utd. Range. pic.twitter.com/eQQKkBCFiY — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2019

Given last night’s result, LFC will be extremely confident about qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League, all that remains to be seen now is whether they’re able to leapfrog Napoli and finish top….