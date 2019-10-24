Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has suggested that Arsenal playmaker Mesut Ozil would be an ideal signing for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s struggling side.

The former Germany international is not getting any chances at Arsenal at the moment despite Unai Emery’s side also not looking at all convincing of late.

There seems little doubt that, on his day, Ozil is a world class creative player who could improve most top sides in the world, and that certainly seems true of both Arsenal and Man Utd at the moment.

Still, if Ozil isn’t playing for the Gunners, there’s surely a chance he’ll be looking for a way out of the Emirates Stadium in the next transfer window.

And while Scholes concedes it’s unlikely the former Real Madrid man will end up at United, the pundit has been quoted by the Metro as stating he’d like to see it happen.

“Man Utd could do with someone like Ozil who can link a team together,’ Scholes told BT Sport. “[He is] a player who can link teams together. He has got great quality, he’s shown that in his career.

“He could be an answer short-term, I don’t know. I think that would be up to him, ultimately. I can’t [see it happening], but he’s the type of player, short-term, who United could do with.”

MUFC have not looked good enough in attack in recent times and Ozil could surely be an upgrade on the likes of Juan Mata and Jesse Lingard and give the team’s strikers better ammunition to work with.