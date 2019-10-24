Real Madrid have been given the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho should they be willing to part with Brazilian youngster Rodrygo and a hefty sum of cash.

Sancho has been one of the best young players on the planet since the start of last season, with the Englishman’s performances for Dortmund showing he’s got what it takes to be one of the world’s best in the future.

Given this, we wouldn’t be surprised to see Sancho leave Dortmund and move to one of the Europe’s bigger clubs in the near future, especially if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Don Balon, Real are eyeing up a summer move for England international Sancho, with Los Blancos being informed by Dortmund that €80M plus the services of Rodrygo will be enough to land the winger’s signature.

However, it doesn’t seem like Real are going to be alone in the race for Sancho, after he was recently linked with a move to Old Trafford by Goal.

Rodrygo hasn’t really been given a fair chance by Real since his move to the club earlier this summer, thus it may be a hasty decision to get rid of him already.

The teenager has played just three games for the club’s first team thus far, scoring in one of them, signs that are definitely promising from Los Blancos’ point of view.

However, given the current ability and potential Sancho has in his locker, we wouldn’t blame Real for going through with an offer of €80M plus Rodrygo in order to land his services.