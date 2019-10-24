Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea midfielder N’Golo Kante as replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian international has featured in 12 matches for Los Blancos this season, netting twice while providing an assist. However, Casemiro’s performances haven’t been quite as good as many would’ve expected.

According to Don Balon, Real Madrid are open to letting go of the 27-year-old and have eyed Kante as a potential replacement along with Borussia Dortmund’s Julian Weigl.

One of the best midfielders in the world, the French international is currently valued at €100m as stated by Transfermarkt. Kante has been an integral player for Chelsea since joining them from Leicester City, scoring ten goals and providing seven assists in 148 appearances across all competitions so far.

There is no doubt that the Frenchman would fit well in Real Madrid but the Blues will certainly try their best to make sure that he stays at Stamford Bridge. Juventus are also interested in signing Kante but no negotiations have been made according to Calciomercato.