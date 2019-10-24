Real Madrid are reportedly interested in signing Borussia Dortmund midfielder Julian Weigl as a replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian international has been a regular for Los Blancos this season, scoring twice against Club Brugge and Levante while providing an assist against Osasuna.

However, Real Madrid are willing to offload Casemiro according to Don Balon who also claim that Weigl is among the players they have in mind as a replacement for the 27-year-old midfielder.

The 24-year-old has been an integral part of Borussia Dortmund’s squad since joining the club from 1860 Munich. So far, Weigl has made 160 appearances for the BVB across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing an assist.

The German international is currently valued at €25 million according to Transfermarkt and is among the finest midfielders in the Bundesliga. Weigl would be a fine addition to Real Madrid’s squad but Los Blancos may not find it too easy to sign him as Borussia Dortmund could demand a high transfer fee for one of their most important players.