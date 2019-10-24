Menu

‘Sacking Valverde in his head’ – These Barcelona fans react to Messi appearing to stare at boss after conceding goal

Champions League
Posted by

Barcelona secured a 2-1 win over Slavia Prague in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but it wasn’t an entirely convincing performance.

In fact, the Catalan giants have struggled to convince throughout the campaign thus far as although they moved to the top of the La Liga table last weekend and sit top of their Champions League group, question marks continue to be raised over their displays.

SEE MORE: Video: Slavia Prague defender Hovorka’s amazing reaction after tackling Messi

One one hand, it could be argued that results are simply the most important thing and perhaps they’ll click into gear as the season goes on.

However, such are the standards and expectations at the Nou Camp, the manner in which they achieve their results is equally as important as the results themselves.

In turn, many would have been left disappointed with what they saw in midweek and it appears as though Lionel Messi may have been looking for coach Ernesto Valverde to change things.

As seen in the video below, the Barcelona talisman was seen staring in his coach’s direction for around a minute after Slavia Prague bagged their equaliser, at which point it looked as though the Catalan giants were in serious danger of dropping points.

Fortunately for them, they forced an own goal not long after to retake the lead and eventually went on to secure all three points.

However, had it not been for Marc-Andre ter Stegen, it could have been a very different scoreline and outcome.

As seen in the comments below though, many Barcelona fans were reacting to the footage of Messi appearing to be staring in Valverde’s direction after the Slavia goal, and they had their say on the situation as it perhaps raises question marks over whether Messi was looking for the Barcelona boss to offer some encouragement or to tweak things tactically to give them back the advantage.

It seems as though nothing was forthcoming, and that in turn led to a critical reaction from most fans towards Valverde.

More Stories about Ernesto Valverde
More Stories Ernesto Valverde Lionel Messi