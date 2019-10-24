Liverpool are reportedly asking for £155million to sell Mohamed Salah to Real Madrid, though the deal could also hinge on signing Jadon Sancho as his replacement.

Earlier today, a report from Don Balon linked the Reds with Borussia Dortmund forward Sancho, who is undoubtedly one of the most exciting young players in the world right now.

And now it seems Salah could be the man to make way for the England international, according to another report from Don Balon.

The Spanish outlet claims LFC will clear Salah to leave for around £155million, and it looks like it’s all in place for the Egypt international to take Gareth Bale’s number 11 shirt at the Bernabeu.

It remains to be seen if this will all pan out like this, but Liverpool could potentially do well to make that much money from selling Salah.

Although the former Roma man is a world class player on his day, he’s arguably dipped a little in recent times and is no longer as important to Jurgen Klopp’s attack as Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Sancho is also younger and could be the better long-term option for the club, but we’ll have to see if Real manage to get together quite that much money to get Salah in.