Some Arsenal fans rejoiced after Nicolas Pepe’s game-winning heroics for the Gunners against Vitoria, however they still think that boss Unai Emery should be sacked.

Unai Emery will live to fight another day as Arsenal manager thanks to Nicolas Pepe’s late heroics against Vitoria tonight.

The Gunners’ record signing came off the bench to score two sensational free-kicks.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s first strike here.

Check out the 24-year-old’s last-minute winner here, Pepe has well and truly arrived after his crucial impact tonight.

Highly-rated youngster Gabriel Martinelli also continued his impressive goalscoring form with a lovely header in the first-half of the clash.

Fans will be pleased to see that summer signing Kieran Tierney provided the pinpoint assist to the forward.

As usual, Arsenal’s problems at the back were almost their downfall this evening. Marcus Edwards danced around the Gunners’ defenders before scoring the opener of the game.

Some Arsenal fans were over the moon at heroics, but still believe Emery needs to go:

Pepe just saved Unai Emery’s job. — FutbolBible (@FutbolBible) October 24, 2019

Amazing pepe! Emery out! — The Arsenal (@TheArsenalfcc) October 24, 2019

Why did pepe scored today ?? Man just saved Unai’s Job

???? — Premier League Goals (@premiumgoals) October 24, 2019

Pepe seasonnnn Emery out still — Law (@Law10i) October 24, 2019

Man just saved Emery’s neck! — Kavan Jukes (@JukeBox2001) October 24, 2019

Still Emery out that was not convincing at all. — Uncle “TC”?™? (@mohaleglen1) October 24, 2019

Amazing from Pepe but abysmal from Emery. Please realise this before it’s too late — ¥ (@WorldClassAFC) October 24, 2019

Arsenal seriously can’t afford to start like they did tonight against Crystal Palace on Sunday afternoon, Roy Hodgson’s men will punish the Gunners if they aren’t at the races from the get-go.

Emery will have to listen to fans’ calls and make some changes to the team if he has any hope of winning over the fanbase after some difficult performances.

Strange team selections and the ongoing saga with superstar Mesut Ozil have left the Spaniard on the chopping block – despite losing just two games this season.