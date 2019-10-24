Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly snubbed the idea of possibly taking charge at Paris Saint-Germain as he wants either the Man Utd or Tottenham job.

The Italian tactician has flourished in Serie A in spells with AC Milan and Juventus, winning a total of six Scudetti across both stints as he has established himself as one of the best in Europe.

However, he stepped down from his job with the Turin giants this past summer to take a break from the game, and so it remains to be seen what job entices him back into management in the future.

According to Calciomercato, via Le 10 Sport, it has been suggested that PSG sporting director Leonardo had been considering him as a possible option to replace Thomas Tuchel if they decided to make a change on the bench.

However, to their disappointment, it’s noted that Allegri has already decided that he wants a challenge in the Premier League next, with Man Utd and Tottenham specifically mentioned as the two jobs that he would potentially take.

Both Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Mauricio Pochettino are under pressure this season as they haven’t been able to match expectations, and if that continues with a lack of progress and improvement, then perhaps their respective futures will come under increasing doubt.

Allegri is seemingly well positioned to step in if a desired job becomes available, and based on the report above it sounds as though he only has eyes for England next.

As noted by the Daily Mail last week, he has already revealed that he’s learning English to improve his ability to communicate, and so this may well be another clear indication and major hint that he will hold out for either the United or Spurs job to become available.