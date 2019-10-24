Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that David de Gea will be rested for today’s fixture against Partizan Belgrade.

After drawing against Liverpool at Old Trafford, the Red Devils resume their Europa League campaign against the Serbian club. De Gea was in goal for last weekend’s match against the Reds but Solskjaer has said that the goalkeeper has been rested for today’s fixture but will be fit for Sunday’s match against Norwich City.

As quoted by Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said in his pre-match press conference: “David will be ready for Sunday [away to Norwich City] but we didn’t take the risk of travelling with him, no.”

It seems like a clever move to rest De Gea for today’s match so that the Spaniard will be fresh as a daisy for this weekend’s match at Carrow Road. In the Spaniards absence, Sergio Romero will most likely be between the sticks.

Manchester United are currently fourth in their Europa League group but a win against Partizan could see them move to the top. Today’s match is the Red Devils’ first against the Serbian club since 1966.