Two Liverpool fans in huge gaffe after travelling to wrong city but receive classy offer from Gent

Liverpool were in action against Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday night, but unfortunately for these two fans they couldn’t tell their Ks from their Ts.

As noted by The Guardian, two supporters who travelled to Belgium for the game in midweek made the mistake of heading to the Belgian city of Gent, and were in turn forced to watch their beloved Reds on the TV.

SEE MORE: ‘I love him’ and ‘best to watch’ – BT Sport pundits can’t get enough of Liverpool ace after sublime display

It’s added in the report that the pair spent €70 apiece on their tickets coupled with €150 each on train tickets and the entire trip cost them around €440.

With that in mind, it probably wasn’t the funniest mistake that they’ll make in their lives, but ultimately they’ll have no other choice but to laugh as they realised their error too late to make the trip to Genk, where they should have been in the first place.

However, there was a classy offer from KAA Gent, as seen in their tweet below, as they offered the two fans in question free tickets to watch them in Europa League action against Wolfsburg on Thursday night.

It remains to be seen if the dynamic duo are still in Belgium or if they travelled back after their unfortunate trip, but that would be some consolation at least to make the most of their time abroad.

Their misery will have been made all the more worse by the fact that Liverpool secured a 4-1 win, but at least they got to watch it on the TV…