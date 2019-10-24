Antonio Conte has enjoyed a pretty decent and successful coaching career, but ex-Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf is not a fan of his style of play.

The Italian tactician has enjoyed spells with Juventus, Chelsea, Italy and now Inter since hanging up his boots, winning trophies at each club he’s been at and hoping to do the same with the Nerazzurri.

SEE MORE: Michy Batshuayi sends hilarious message to Jorginho after BIZARRE Chelsea celebration

However, after watching his side in action against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek, Leboeuf launched a scathing attack on the current Inter boss over his style of play.

As seen in the video below, he even referred back to his time at Stamford Bridge and labelled his old club ‘the boring Chelsea’ under Conte’s stewardship, and so evidently he is not a fan.

If it continues to bring trophies and success for Conte, it’s likely that he probably won’t be too bothered by what Leboeuf has to say about the manner in which he goes about his business.

Nevertheless, it’s a pretty harsh and unexpected attack from the former Chelsea man, as he evidently feels quite passionate about it to go in on Conte like he has for no real reason given he has moved on and is back coaching in Italy now.