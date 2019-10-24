Video: Footage emerges of bizarre exchange between Zidane and Jovic during Real Madrid win

Real Madrid secured a 1-0 win over Galatasaray in the Champions League this week, but there has been some interesting fall out from that game.

After losing at the weekend and surrendering top spot in La Liga, Los Blancos were under pressure to produce a response in Europe as their hopes of advancing from the group were under threat.

Having lost to Paris Saint-Germain and been held at home by Club Brugge, the pressure was undoubtedly building on Zinedine Zidane and his players in their bid to qualify for the knockout stage.

Fortunately for them, they were able to pick up the right result as far as they were concerned, but things aren’t looking so great for Luka Jovic.

Since his summer switch to the Bernabeu, the 21-year-old is yet to score or register an assist in nine appearances across all competitions as he has played a rather reserved role.

Based on the video below, it doesn’t look as though he and Zidane are on the same wavelength either as it’s a worrying exchange between the two in terms of what the French tactician wants from his player, as well as the Serbian international perhaps not looking too impressed with what he’s being asked to do or arguably not quite understanding it.

It remains to be seen if Jovic can emerge as a successful signing for Real Madrid, but all these early signs are not particularly reassuring as this is a worrying exchange between a coach and his player in terms of not really paying too much attention as to what he wants from him.

Zidane: you are going to play instead of Rodrygo, you can ?

Jovic: ?

Zidane: can or cannot ? you can ? attack and defend, yes ? vamos!

Jovic: ? The man tried to negotiate with Zidane ? pic.twitter.com/Yr6SDJUfZI — El Gato Benzema (@ElGatoKBenzema) October 24, 2019

Zidane giving Luka Jovic his amazing instructions. ???????? pic.twitter.com/KBbG4o8cEq — AHHE (@Realmting) October 23, 2019