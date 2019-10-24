Video: Gabriel Martinelli scores superb header for Arsenal vs Vitoria

Arsenal ace Gabriel Martinelli has continued his impressive goalscoring form by scoring a lovely header for the Gunners, Kieran Tierney provided a pinpoint assist.

In the 31st minute of this evening’s Europa League clash between Arsenal and Vitoria, Kieran Tierney aimed an inch-perfect cross into the box and Gabriel Martinelli rose highest to head the ball into the back of the net.

The 18-year-old has a brilliant instinct for getting in between defenders and scoring, the Gunners seems to have a natural goalscorer on their hands.

Check out the Brazilian starlet’s equaliser below:

MARTINELLI LOVES A HEADER! GREAT CROSS FROM TIERNEY pic.twitter.com/UKxbzUIWv5 — Renato (@rehnato) October 24, 2019

Unai Emery seriously needs to get his side to tighten up defensively, poor performances at the back are rendering lovely pieces of attacking play like this – effectively useless.