Video: ‘Hero’ – These Liverpool fans love Dejan Lovren’s ‘competitive’ approach to training

One Liverpool fan described defender Dejan Lovren as the side’s ‘training hero’, another loved how ‘competitive’ the Croatian was when facing his teammates.

Some Liverpool fans loved seeing stars Dejan Lovren, Virgil van Dijk, Gini Wijnaldum and Divock Origi taking on a corner challenge during training.

Dejan Lovren became a little angry with his Liverpool teammates after they teased him during a ‘one bounce and into the net corner challenge’ during training.

Wijnaldum, Van Dijk and Origi all picked on the Croatian after an attempt that looked like it may have bounced twice before hitting the back of the net.

Lovren wasn’t taking any stick from his teammates and stepped up to convert another corner, leaving his pals silenced.

With Lovren delivering two balls into the back of the net, perhaps Klopp should stick him on corners in the future?

Take a look at Liverpool’s stars having some fun on the training pitch:

Lovren ain’t having none of it — DannyGone (@heisenberglfc) October 24, 2019

Get Dejan on corners — B?njamín, (@bennRashbrook) October 24, 2019

Can’t believe Lovren made it twice while Virgil failed ??

Gini what did you do. Virgil was quoted saying that after missing. — Richard Moshi (@RichieOfficial3) October 24, 2019

Lovern the goat ? ?? — Darren Dazzler (@dazzler_darren) October 24, 2019

Lovren is the training hero ? — EddieLfc? (@edem_Lfc) October 24, 2019

Lovren so competitive haha — Kyle Robinson (@ItsthepumbzVFL) October 24, 2019

Hahaha Lovren — Liverpool FC Supporters Perú (@PeruvianScouser) October 24, 2019

God, I love this team. What a group. Also, look at that skill from all of them. — Austin Hertzog (@AustinHertzog) October 24, 2019

It’s no wonder Liverpool are performing so well right now, just look at the team spirit in the squad.

Jurgen Klopp’s men don’t look like they can be beat currently, the Reds are prime contenders to life the Premier League and Champions League this season.