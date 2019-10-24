Video: Lionel Messi ‘sent back to Argentina’ by Slavia Prague defender in Barcelona win

Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi was given a taste of his own medicine in the Champions League last night. This Slavia Prague defender beat him with a lovely turn.
Slavia Prague defender David Hovorka stunned Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi in his side’s unfortunate 2-1 defeat against the Blaugrana last night.
The Czech Republican giants gave an exceptional account of themselves against the La Liga champions. An own goal prevented them from coming away with a historic draw.
Hovorka dropped the shoulder and pulled off a lovely Cruyff turn on Messi, fancy footwork for a centre-back.
Hovorka also got the better of the five-time Ballon d’Or winner when he made this exceptional tackle, his amazing reaction is what got fans talking.
Take a look at the Slavia star’s impressive turn below:
The moment he sent Messi back to Argentina ? pic.twitter.com/VkzPdZAXBV
— Manny (@GeeeManny) October 23, 2019
The exact moment a Slavia Prague player sent Messi back to Newell Old Boys.
Tearsssssssssssssssssssssss pic.twitter.com/cKYXh5IVcm
— Jack Robinson (@FeralJack_) October 23, 2019
David Hovorka is living rent-free in Lionel Messi's head ?
The celebration after a tackle and then sending him back to Newell's Old Boys ? pic.twitter.com/p6rtgIVuEz
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2019
It’s not everyday that you see something like this.