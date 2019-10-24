Some football fans couldn’t help but tease Manchester United after £80m defender Harry Maguire was ‘sent to the shops’ after a lovely piece of skill from Partizan star Seydouba Soumah.

In the 51st minute of this evening’s Europa League tie, Seydouba Soumah effortlessly rolled the ball past Harry Maguire – leaving the Manchester United star to fall to the floor.

Soumah’s shot on goal was saved by Sergio Romero.

As per BBC Sport, the Red Devils parted with a world record of £80m for a defender to sign the star from Leicester City.

Take a look at Maguire’s moment to forget below:

Here’s some reaction to the trick:

Is it Harry Maguire or Phil Jones WTF pic.twitter.com/HqZ7GLf8Vm — Mo ? (@Abaa_H_H) October 24, 2019

Harry Maguire sent for a hot dog by Soumah? — Therese ?? (@ThereseUTD) October 24, 2019

£80m for Maguire and he’s getting spun ??? — MICHY ?? (@ReviloLDN_) October 24, 2019

Donny sent Maguire back to Leicester ? — diva (@diva_ynwa) October 24, 2019

Ngl Maguire got sent shops ? — Pavlyuchenko (@svrd_pavle) October 24, 2019

