Video: Marcus Edwards embarrasses Arsenal defenders before scoring for Vitoria

Arsenal have fallen behind early into their Europa League clash against Vitoria. Tottenham academy graduate Marcus Edwards showed some lovely skill before scoring.

Arsenal were punished just 8 minutes into their Europa League clash against Portuguese outfit Vitoria.

Vitoria charged down the right flank before the ball was played into Marcus Edwards, the former Tottenham Hotspur academy star pulled off a lovely trick to fool Hector Bellerin and Kieran Tierney before producing a lovely finish.

The ace managed to hit the back of the net in a crowded penalty area.

If Unai Emery’s side can’t get back into this game, Arsenal fans will be mocked by their rivals Spurs.

