Manchester United took the lead against Partizan Belgrade on the brink of halftime. The Red Devils were awarded a penalty and Anthony Martial stepped up and scored.

Manchester United fans can thank exciting youngster Brandon Williams for being ahead at halftime against Partizan, the ace was brought down in the box after a lovely run.

Anthony Martial stepped up to take the penalty and he sent the goalkeeper the wrong way with a perfect spot-kick. The Frenchman will be happy to get back to scoring ways after a spell on the sidelines.

Take a look at United’s opener below:

Anthony Martial goal Manchester United vs Partizan 1-0 #PARMUNpic.twitter.com/awKiqDr367 — CFC (@Zwodde__) October 24, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping that Martial will benefit from a boost in confidence after today’s strike. The ace has struggled to maintain a consistent run in the team largely due to injuries.

Given the rut the Red Devils are in, they need every hand on deck to turn their season around.