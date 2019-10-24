Video: Naby Keita produces ridiculous cheeky pass with his back during Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League win vs Genk

Naby Keita channeled his inner Ronaldinho for Liverpool last night, after he pulled off a brilliant pass with his back during his side’s win over Genk.

Klopp’s men came away from Belgium with a 4-1 win yesterday, with goals from Salah, Mane and Oxalde-Chamberlain (x2) proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

Just Naby Keita passing the ball with his back pic.twitter.com/5baQ0zBVQX — Curtis (@curt444) October 23, 2019

Me: “let’s hope Naby Keïta produces a masterclass to kick start his form.” Naby Keita In 8 seconds: does a ‘back’ pass. ? pic.twitter.com/fa2hGLbtPs — Sam (@SamueILFC) October 24, 2019

However, it wasn’t just the goals that got fans talking, as during the game, Keita pulled off a brilliant pass with his back as she showboated against the Belgian outfit in style.

Can tell he’s been practising that one in training!

Pictures via BT Sport