Video: Naby Keita produces ridiculous cheeky pass with his back during Liverpool’s 4-1 Champions League win vs Genk

Liverpool FC
Naby Keita channeled his inner Ronaldinho for Liverpool last night, after he pulled off a brilliant pass with his back during his side’s win over Genk.

Klopp’s men came away from Belgium with a 4-1 win yesterday, with goals from Salah, Mane and Oxalde-Chamberlain (x2) proving to be the difference between the two sides come full time.

However, it wasn’t just the goals that got fans talking, as during the game, Keita pulled off a brilliant pass with his back as she showboated against the Belgian outfit in style.

Can tell he’s been practising that one in training!

Pictures via BT Sport

