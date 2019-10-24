Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe has turned up with the goods at a crucial moment for the Gunners. Take a look at the ace’s superb game-winning free-kick vs Vitoria.

Nicolas Pepe has well and truly silenced the critics with a game-winning brace for Arsenal against Vitoria in the Europa League this evening.

The forward stepped up in the last-minute of the match to curl a lovely free-kick into the back of the net.

The ball flew into the top corner from 25 yards out and the keeper had no chance of stopping this rocket.

Take a look at the Ivorian’s stunning second free-kick of the night:

NICOLAS PEPE HAS DONE IT AGAIN! ? He rips a free-kick into the top corner in added time to snatch all three points! Sensational strike! ? pic.twitter.com/HLZ6NVZjaU — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 24, 2019

This is what £72m buys you. Stunning, just stunning. pic.twitter.com/Q409RHnbFC — Pépé is going to be World Class (@Artekkers) October 24, 2019

What a moment for the 24-year-old.