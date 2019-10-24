Menu

Video: Shocking footage of Lazio fans marching with Nazi salutes ahead of Celtic clash

The worst thing about this footage is nobody actually seemed shocked by it. Lazio are a club who have always had questionable links to facism in the past, and their fans have chosen to subject the good people of Glasgow to some awful behaviour.

The main link between the two clubs comes in the form of Paolo Di Canio who was caught making fascist/nazi salutes in the past:

Di Canio during his time at Lazio

This footage has since emerged from a fan on Twitter showing some of the Italian fans marching through the centre of Glasgow while doing Nazi salutes:

We can only hope there won’t be any more issues or shameful incidents at the game, but we all know that’s a big ask going on this evidence.

