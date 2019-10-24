Video: Slavia Prague defender Hovorka’s amazing reaction after tackling Messi

Slavia Prague defender David Hovorka had a night to remember against Barcelona last night, look at the ace’s wonderful reaction to tackling superstar Lionel Messi.

Slavia Prague gave an exceptional account of themselves against La Liga champions Barcelona last night. The Czech Republican giants lost 2-1 – the Blaugrana’s match-winner was an own goal.

During the Champions League clash, Slavia defender David Hovorka managed to make a superb tackle on superstar forward Lionel Messi.

The Argentinean talisman broke forward into the box and Hovorka was on hand to keep him at bay with a perfectly-timed slide tackle.

Hovorka’s reaction to the tackle is what made the moment special. The defender roared after he shut down Messi.

Take a look at the ace’s tackle on the five-time Ballon d’Or winner below:

When the crowd love you and you know it!#slabar https://t.co/rJdQzFUToo — SK Slavia Prague EN (@slavia_eng) October 23, 2019

Slavia Prague might have lost to Barcelona last night, but David Hovorka had a night to remember: 1) Slide tackles Messi and celebrates like a boss 2) Cruyff turning him back to Argentina Not bad for a centre back! pic.twitter.com/uMZMuRnTMA — Sport Social (@TheSportSocial) October 24, 2019

It’s great to see just how much playing for Slavia means to Hovorka.

He can be very proud of his performance yesterday, his side were an unlucky own-goal away from coming away with a historic draw.