One of the most prolific forwards in the world has revealed that he ‘couldn’t say no’ to joining Barcelona in the January transfer window, would this be a good move?

In an exclusive interview with the New York Times (subscription required), Los Angeles FC superstar Carlos Vela has revealed that he’d welcome a loan move to La Liga champions Barcelona.

It’s added that the Mexican international came close to a temporary switch to the Catalan giants last January, only for the move to eventually break down.

Vela left Mexico to join Arsenal as a youngster and he showcased his talent during some impressive loan spells with the likes of Carlos Vela.

Unfortunate injury problems eventually led to the forward being sold to Real Sociedad, the star established himself as one of La Liga’s top forwards before a shock move to the MlS.

Here’s what the Mexican star had to say on a potential move to Catalonia:

“Who could say no to playing with Messi for four months and then come back to L.A.?”

“Enjoy, learn and then come back home.”

Vela is coming off a record-breaking season in the MLS, with all respect to the American league – the former Sociedad star is levels above the opposition.

Barcelona signed Kevin-Prince Boateng on a short-term loan last season to prop up their squad.

If injuries were to hit either Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi or Antoine Griezmann – Vela would be a quality player to take on for the second-half of the European season.