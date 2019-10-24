Zinedine Zidane has insisted that Real Madrid make a move to sign RB Salzburg forward Erling Haaland in the January transfer window.

Haaland has been brilliant so far this year, with the 19-year-old quickly becoming one of the world’s most talked-about youngsters following his fine form with RB Salzburg.

And now, it seems like the Norwegian’s form with the Austrian side has caught the eye of Real boss Zidane is recent reports are to be believed.

As per Don Balon, Zidane has insisted that Real make a move to bring Haaland to the Santiago Bernabeu in the January window, and it seems like the forward is going to come at a affordable price, as the Sun state Salzburg will want around £50M for the teenage sensation.

Given their current options at striker, Los Blancos could probably do with adding Haaland to their options in attack.

Karim Benzema has been in brilliant form since the start of last season, however seeing as the Frenchman is set to turn 32 later this year, it won’t be too long before he calls time on his stint as a player.

Thus, it makes sense for Real to be in the market for a new striker in preparation for Benzema’s inevitabl departure, and there aren’t many better players to be going after than Haaland.

Haaland has already bagged 21 goals in all competitions so far this year, with six of these coming in the Champions League.

The youngster added to his tally in the competition last year, bagging a brace in his side’s 3-2 defeat to Napoli, something that now means Haaland is the only player ever to score at least six goals in his first three CL games.

6 – Erling Haaland is the first ever player to score as many as six goals in his first three Champions League appearances. Phenomenal. pic.twitter.com/9IqD7Y86iL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 23, 2019

Will Real end up listening to Zidane and making a move for Haaland? Seems like they definitely should if his recent form’s anything to go off…