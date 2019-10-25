“Absolute legend” – Tottenham fans hail ex-Spurs star Edwards after he bags opening goal vs Arsenal in Europa League

Tottenham fans took to Twitter to hail Marcus Edwards as a club legend last night, after the ex-Spurs ace opened the scoring for Vitoria SC against Arsenal in the Europa League.

The Gunners eventually came out on top in their match thanks to two late free-kicks from summer signing Nicolas Pepe, as they continued their 100% start to life in the Europa League this term.

Before these goals, the north London side were handed quite a scare by their Portuguese opponents, who were leading all the way up until the 82nd minute after taking the lead nine minutes before half time.

Before this, the away side actually opened the scoring just eight minutes into the match through Edwards, a midfielder who’s used to play for Arsenal’s fierce rivals Spurs up until this summer just gone.

And it was this goal that caused a number of Spurs fans to take to Twitter to hail the midfielder as a “legend”, something that was pretty predictable given how much these two sides actually hate each other.

Seems like some fans will say anything to get at their team’s rivals nowadays…

Marcus Edwards scored against Arsenal. What a legend — tanguy is my dad (@BenBrow50210762) October 24, 2019

Marcus Edwards you Legend ? https://t.co/fwVK5k9eQp — K (@d4ff033e883743d) October 24, 2019

