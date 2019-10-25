Arsenal have no intentions of going back in for Crystal Palace and Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha during the January transfer window.

According to Goal, Zaha was an £80M target for the Gunners during the summer window, however ultimately, the Ivorian never ended up sealing a move to the Emirates before August’s deadline.

Arsenal opted to sign Zaha’s Ivory Coast teammate Nicolas Pepe instead of him, a decision that looks to be a smart one if his two free-kick goals against Vitoria last night are anything to go off.

Given that the Gunners were seemingly in for Zaha over the summer, we’re sure some fans will be curious as to whether they’re going to go back in for him during January.

However, if recent reports are anything to go off, it seems like the north London club are set to stay cler of the Crystal Palace forward during the winter window.

As per Football London, via the Express, Emery’s side have no plans on going back in for Zaha during the mid-season transfer window, something that makes sense now that they have Pepe.

Zaha is yet to find the net in 10 appearances across all competitions so far this year, something that suggests the forward may have been affected by his failure to leave Palace during the summer.

The Express’ report notes that Zaha is still very much eager to seal a move away from Selhurst Park in the near future, however if recent reports are to be believed, it doesn’t look like the Ivorian is going to be swapping south London for north London any time soon.