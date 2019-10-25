Man United have been dealt a blow ahead of their clash against Norwich City in the Premier League this weekend, after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed Paul Pogba will not be fit for the match.

Pogba sat out his side’s 1-1 draw with Liverpool last week, with the Frenchman also missing his side’s 1-0 win over Partizan Belgrade away from home in the Europa League last night.

The former Juventus man has been out ever since picking up an ankle injury a few weeks ago, and now, it seems like this weekend’s clash against Norwich has come too soon for the midfielder.

According to the Sun, Solskjaer was asked about whether Pogba will be fit enough to play for United against the Canaries at Carrow Road this weekend, with the Norwegian confirming that he won’t have recovered in time for the match.

It’ll be interesting to see how United fair against Norwich this weekend, as they look to build on the impressive defensive display they put in against Liverpool last Sunday.

Norwich create goal-scoring chances for fun, and it’s going to be intriguing to see how Solskjaer lines his side up in order to try and cope with the likes of Pukki, Buendia and Cantwell.

United’s opponents have lost six of their nine games so far this year, something that should certainly fill United fans with confidence going into the game.

However, given how the Red Devils have played lately, we doubt their fans will be expecting a drubbing at Carrow Road, as they look to get their season back on track in east Anglia.