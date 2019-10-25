Barcelona are preparing an offer of €80M plus the services of summer signing Antoine Griezmann for PSG and Brazil superstar Neymar.

Griezmann has been good since his arrival from Atletico Madrid in the summer transfer window, bagging four goals and three assists in 11 games in all competitions.

This record comes despite the Frenchman being played out of position on the left-wing by Ernesto Valverde, something that’s being done to accommodate all of him, Suarez and Messi in attack.

However now, it seems like Valverde may not be made to force Griezmann into his starting XI for much longer if recent reports are to be believed.

According to Don Balon, Barca are serious about bringing Neymar back to the Nou Camp, and are even willing to use Griezmann in a player-plus-cash offer for the Brazilian.

The report also notes that an offer of this ilk is worth around €215M given that Barca have paid a total of €135M for Griezmann combined with €80M fee they’re willing to pair him with.

Given that they’ve just signed Griezmann, and Neymar has proven to be fairly injury prone in recent years, making a move of this ilk may not be the best idea the Blaugrana have ever had.

Once Suarez leave, Griezmann will surely be used as a central striker, something that club are definitely going to need without the Uruguayan on their books.

However, if this report is to be believed, it seems like Barca could very well use the Frenchman in an offer for the Brazilian international, a move that could just complicate things for the club ever further…