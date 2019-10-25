Barcelona shot-stopper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is reportedly looking to double, or even triple, his current wage in a new deal with the Blaugrana.

As per a report from the Express that was published back in May, Ter Stegen’s currently on around £90,000-a-week at the Nou Camp, and since he hasn’t signed a new deal since then, it’s easy to assume he’s still on the same wage now.

However, if the German gets his own way, it doesn’t look as if he’s going to be taking home £90,000-a-week for much longer.

As per Don Balon, Ter Stegen is looking to sign a new-and-improved deal with Barca, with the German international asking for his wage to doubled, or even tripled, with this new contract.

If there’s one person in Barca’s squad who deserves a pay-rise, it’s certainly Ter Stegen, especially if his recent form is anything to go off.

The former Borussia Monchengladbach ‘keeper has arguably been the club’s best player so far this year, with his performances against teams like Dortmund, Slavia Prague and Getafe contributing significantly to the club’s good recent run of form.

During the past few seasons, Ter Stegen has managed to establish himself as one of the best and most consistent ‘keepers on the planet, one that Barca should be doing all they can to avoid losing.

The German is debatably the club’s most important player behind Lionel Messi, and trying to replace him adequately, should he leave, would be an almost impossible task.

Better offer him that new deal then lads!