Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing strikers Callum Wilson and Timo Werner in January.

The Blues currently have a transfer ban but they are confident that it will be lifted and they will be able to make new signings in January according to the Sun. This report also claims that Chelsea will try to sign Wilson and Werner.

Both players have been key players for their respective current clubs. Wilson who is currently valued at €30 million according to Transfermarkt, has been an integral player for Bournemouth since joining them from Coventry City in 2014. This season, the 27-year-old has scored five goals while providing an assist in 11 appearances across all competitions so far.

Werner is among the finest strikers in the world thanks to his performances with RB Leipzig. The German international has been in fine form this season, scoring eight goals and providing an assist in 12 appearances across all competitions. The 23-year-old is currently valued at €65 million according to Transfermarkt.

Both Wilson and Werner are fine strikers and would be suitable additions to Chelsea’s squad. However, the Blues currently have Tammy Abraham who has been in fine form this season along with the likes of Michy Batshuayi and Olivier Giroud.

Hence, unless any of the Blues’ current strikers leave the club in January, they shouldn’t make a bid for either Wilson or Werner.