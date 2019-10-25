Chelsea reportedly sent scouts to Glasgow to observe Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic during the Serie A club’s match against Celtic.

The 24-year-old has established himself as one of the best midfielders thanks to his performances with the Biancocelesti. Milinkovic-Savic has made 173 appearances for the Serie A club since joining them from Genk, scoring 33 goals and providing 23 assists.

SEE MORE: Chelsea star offers himself to Barcelona in surprise transfer move

According to TuttoMercato, Chelsea scouts were present in last night’s Europa League fixture between Lazio and Celtic to observe the Serbian midfielder.

Milinkovic-Savic who is currently valued at €65 million by Transfermarkt, would undoubtedly be a strong addition to the Blues squad. However, Frank Lampard currently has a number of quality midfielders at his disposal like N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Ross Barkley, Mateo Kovacic and Mason Mount.

Hence, it seems very less likely that Chelsea will eventually make a move for Milinkovic-Savic regardless of whenever their transfer ban ends. The London club already have a number of brilliant midfielders which are enough to give Lampard a selection dilemma.