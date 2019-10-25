Chelsea are reportedly interested in AC Milan striker Krzysztof Piatek, but it’s claimed that it won’t be cheap to prise him away from the Italian giants.

The 24-year-old enjoyed a sensational first year in Italy last season, scoring 19 goals in 21 games for Genoa before joining Milan in January and bagging a further 11 goals in 21 outings.

Things have dried up for him so far this season as he’s managed just three goals in eight games, while his place in the starting line-up has been under threat under both ex-coach Marco Giampaolo and current boss Stefano Pioli.

However, he did bag his first goal in open play of the season last time out, and he’ll hope that sparks some good form to get him back to his prolific ways having found the back of the net 83 times in 206 games at club level.

While Calciomercato note that Chelsea are said to be interested in the Polish international, they add that it will take a bid of at least €35m to prise Piatek away from Milan.

That’s a significant amount of money, especially for a player who isn’t in great form right now and is facing question marks over whether or not he is a ‘one-season wonder’.

Nevertheless, with only Tammy Abraham and Olivier Giroud available to play up top as out-and-out strikers, Frank Lampard surely does need more in that department moving forward to compete at the highest level on multiple fronts, and Piatek would potentially give him a clinical presence in the final third.

Time will tell if Milan can be convinced to sell, or if they will fend off interest from Chelsea and any other club in the hope that Piatek can fire them back to where they want to be moving forward, and that’s back in the Champions League at the earliest possible opportunity.