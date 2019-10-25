Barcelona official Ramon Planes was reportedly a keen observer at the recent clash between Flamengo and Gremio in the Copa Libertadores, and two names caught his attention.

Things are going relatively well for the Catalan giants so far this season, as they sit top of the La Liga table as well as their Champions League group.

However, they haven’t entirely convinced thus far in terms of performances and consistency, and with key issues such as Samuel Umtiti’s ongoing injury problems and the lack of quality and reliability behind their star attacking trident, coach Ernesto Valverde has holes in his squad.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Planes attended the Flamengo-Gremio game with a view of watching a number of individuals, but it was Rodrigo Caio and Everton Soares who are said to have stood out in particular.

Caio, 26, is an experienced Brazilian international who could perhaps replace Umtiti if the Frenchman can’t overcome his troublesome knee problems, while he may also be seen as a long-term replacement for Gerard Pique too given the stalwart turns 33 next February.

As for Everton, he’s bagged 12 goals and six assists in 32 games so far this season, coupled with three goals in 14 caps for Brazil. At 23 years of age, he also has his entire career ahead of him, and whether it’s to replace the likes of Ousmane Dembele or to simply add more quality depth in the final third, he could be a sensible addition for Barcelona too.

Time will tell if the touted impression that they made on Planes results in moves being made to snap up the Brazilian duo, but they would certainly make a lot of sense to bolster the Barcelona defence and attack respectively with a long-term plan in mind.