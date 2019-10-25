Man City are reportedly eyeing new signings as speculation suggests that they have two targets in mind to bolster two key areas of their squad.

Off the back of winning a domestic treble last season, Pep Guardiola’s side have stumbled slightly so far this year, particularly in the Premier League.

Having slipped six points adrift of Liverpool after nine games, they have a gap to close in the coming months if they wish to successfully defend their league crown.

Losing influential leader and captain Vincent Kompany would undoubtedly have been a big blow for them, while they seemingly couldn’t find the right replacement over the summer to fill that particularly large void that the Belgian left behind.

Further, as noted by the Guardian, David Silva is expected to leave next summer, and so that leaves Man City facing the prospect of losing two huge figures in their recent success over the course of 12 months.

While they undoubtedly have plenty of quality aside from that to cope, Calciomercato note that Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly is being targeted as their priority to shore up their defence and given how commanding and influential he’s been for the Italian giants in recent seasons, that would be a top signing.

Meanwhile, Calciomercato also add that Kai Havertz has emerged as a possible replacement for Silva, with the 20-year-old continuing to impress for Bayer Leverkusen.

The talented youngster has already bagged 31 goals and 23 assists in 117 games for the Bundesliga outfit, while also earning seven caps for Germany as he has a bright future ahead of him for club and country.

Time will tell if that development and progress will continue with Man City or not, but it’s suggested by the report above that Havertz could be on Guardiola’s radar along with Koulibaly to offer two crucial solutions to long-term issues that he’s facing at the Etihad.