Man United fans took to Twitter recently to urge manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to start Brandon Williams against Norwich this weekend following the youngster’s display against Partizan Belgrade.

United won their first away game since last season in all competitions last night away in Serbia, as a Martial penalty in the first proved to be the difference between them and Partizan in the Europa League.

The results now means that United sit two points clear of AZ Alkmaar in their Europa League group, a factor that’ll fill United fans with confidence regarding their side’s ability to qualify for the knockout stages.

The result wasn’t the only positive for United on the night, as a number of Red Devils stars also put in brilliant performances away in Serbia.

One of these performers was youngster Brandon Williams, who was elected to start at left-back after Luke Shaw was left out of United’s squad due to injury.

The teenager put in a brilliant overall display away in eastern Europe, something that convinced United fans to beg Solskjaer to start him vs Norwich this weekend.

Given how he played last night, this may not be the worst idea….

Brandon Williams has been very impressive tonight, it's only one game but he's earned the right to start v Norwich. — Pilib De Brún (Phil Brown) (@Malachians) October 24, 2019

Brandon Williams has been fantastic,

Has to start against Norwich. — – (@LouiUtd) October 24, 2019

Brandon Williams has to start ahead of Young against Norwich #PARTMUN #UEL — Benny Hernandez (@Rahson09) October 24, 2019

All I've taken from this game is that Brandon Williams should start against Norwich. — UtdUniverse (@UtdUniverse) October 24, 2019

Brandon williams should be over youngy at norwich — Yusron Adi (@yusronadi_) October 25, 2019

Brandon Williams must start against Norwich — Asam (@asammufc) October 24, 2019

Williams MOTM and should start vs Norwich — rigs ? (@rigbystanley) October 24, 2019