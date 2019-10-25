Liverpool are seemingly set to receive a fitness boost for their clash with Tottenham on Sunday as Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to feature.

The Reds will look to make it nine wins in 10 to start the Premier League campaign this weekend, as they hope that they can stretch their lead over rivals Manchester City further as they currently boast a six-point advantage over the reigning champions.

As for Alexander-Arnold, the 21-year-old has established himself as a fundamental figure for the Merseyside giants, but he was missing for their clash against Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday night.

With illness ruling the England international out of action, there would have been a concerned wait for Liverpool fans to see if he was able to recover in time to face Spurs this weekend.

According to Klopp, he will be handed a major boost with the suggestion that Alexander-Arnold is likely to return against Mauricio Pochettino’s men, assuming that he doesn’t show any signs of a setback in the next 48 hours in his recovery from the said illness.

“Trent is fine. Or looked fine, if there is no setback. He was ill – ill enough to not travel with us, which is not a good sign, but yesterday he had a clearing session and if it is as it was yesterday then he should be fine,” he told the club’s official site.

Meanwhile, there was a less optimistic outlook provided on Joel Matip as Klopp conceded that he wasn’t sure if the centre-half would recover in time from his knee complaint, and so that will be a blow given the partnership that he has been busy forming with Virgil van Dijk so far this season.

Nevertheless, such is the strength in depth that the Reds have in the squad now, they’ll be confident in their ability to secure all three points this weekend regardless of any absences with other key players stepping in to fill the void.