Chelsea boss Frank Lampard has admitted that Christian Pulisic is giving him a selection headache as the summer signing continues to push for a starting berth.

The 21-year-old has been limited to nine appearances across all competitions so far this season, with the majority of those coming off the bench.

Despite his limited minutes though, the USA international has bagged five assists to make an impact for Lampard when needed, but he is still battling to break into the starting XI on a regular basis despite his big-money move to Stamford Bridge earlier this year.

Time will tell if he can successfully become a regular starter, but as noted by Lampard in his press conference on Friday in the video below, he has conceded that he’s happy with Pulisic and agrees that he deserves a starting berth but it’s not that easy.

With Callum Hudson-Odoi and Willian also impressing and playing key roles, the Chelsea boss has got a good headache on his hands in terms of having quality options available to him in order to compete on multiple fronts this season.

In turn, Pulisic will have to continue to plug away, but perhaps he’ll be reassured by Lampard’s words below in that he is appreciating his impact and perhaps he will be rewarded if the likes of Willian and Hudson-Odoi drop off.

While it is a positive for Lampard, it can easily go the other way in terms of players becoming unhappy with a lack of playing time and so it will undoubtedly be an important balancing act for the Chelsea boss moving forward.