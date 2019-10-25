Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney heaped praise on Nicolas Pepe following their Europa League win over Vitoria SC.

The Gunners maintained their perfect record in the competition by beating the Portuguese side 3-2. For a long time, Arsenal were trailing 2-1 before Pepe struck two free-kicks in the final minutes to win the match for them.

The Ivorian who struggled with his performances for the Gunners, finally gave a remarkable display. Tierney was all praise for Pepe following last night’s win, calling him a special player. Speaking to Arsenal’s official website, the Scottish international said: “That just shows you he is a special player, and in a moment like that he can produce a bit of magic. That’s what we needed. It will be massive for him, it’s a hard place to come and hit the ground running. It’s a massive club, in a massive league. He deserves that because he’s been working hard every single day.”

After impressing last night, Pepe’s morale will certainly be boosted and we could see similar performances from him as the season progresses. The Ivorian should start in Arsenal’s next fixture against Crystal Palace this weekend. A win for the Gunners could see them go as high as third provided Chelsea and Leicester City lose their fixtures against Burnley and Southampton respectively.