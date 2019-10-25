Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney praised Gabriel Martinelli for his performance in last night’s Europa League fixture against Vitoria.

The Brazilian has featured in only six matches for the Gunners this season so far but has netted five goals while providing an assist. Martinelli scored his third goal of the Europa League in last night’s match against Vitoria at the Emirates after heading in from Tierney’s cross to cancel out Marcus Edwards’ opener.

Arsenal eventually won the match 3-2 thanks to a couple of free-kicks from Nicolas Pepe. Following the match, Tierney praised the Brazilian teenager and said that he is a great player. Speaking to the Gunners’ official website, the Scottish international said: “I love playing with Gabi, even in training as well – but I hate playing against him!. He’s a great player. You can see how clinical he is in front of goal. He’s good at everything – there’s not a negative I can say about Gabi. He’s got the lot.”

Martinelli has made only three appearances in the Premier League this season but Unai Emery has picked him for the Carabao Cup and Europa League matches and the teenager has delivered. In the latter competition, the Brazilian already has three goals and an assist in just two matches. Provided he keeps going like this, Martinelli could well end up in the Europa League Team of the Season.