Jamie O’Hara has advised John Stones to not seal a potential future transfer to Arsenal should he end up leaving Manchester City in the future.

Stones has been a useful player for City since his move to the club from Everton a few years back, with the England international playing a key role in two of the club’s Premier League title wins since then.

However, the former Everton man has struggled with injuries lately, something that means the Englishman has spent a large portion of time on the sidelines during Man City’s current campaign.

Following this, it seems Stones has been a point of conversation amongst one former PL man in the former of Jamie O’Hara.

As per the Express, when speaking about Stones on TalkSport, O’Hara stated “Stones, I think, would suit a team like Real Madrid and be a world-class player again because he’s lost his way at Manchester City.”

O’Hara was then asked about Stones potentially moving to Arsenal, with the ex-Spurs man replying “No, I don’t think he’d go to Arsenal. He would walk into their back four, but I think he’s too good for Arsenal. I think he is, yeah.”

Given their current options at centre-back, we assume Arsenal fans would love to see their club sign a player of Stones’ calibre, however O’Hara thinks the Gunners won’t be getting their hands on the England ace any time soon.

City have enough defensive issues of their own given the recent injury picked up by Aymeric Laporte, thus selling Stones is surely the last thing they’re going to want to do at this point in time.