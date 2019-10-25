‘I don’t think he would suit the Liverpool style of play’ – Anfield legend warns Klopp off rumoured £60m transfer target

Former Liverpool midfielder John Barnes has suggested that Leicester City’s James Maddison shouldn’t be on Jurgen Klopp’s transfer radar.

According to Football London, Maddison has emerged as a possible transfer target for the Reds, with Manchester United and Tottenham also thought to be eyeing the midfielder.

The Sun recently reported that United are preparing to launch a £60 million bid for the Leicester ace next summer – but his value could rise significantly between now and the end of the season.

Maddison’s displays for the Foxes at the start of the 2019-20 campaign have earned him back to back England call-ups and he has played a key role in helping Brendan Rodgers’ side rise to third in the Premier League table.

However, Anfield legend Barnes has warned Klopp off a potential swoop for the 22-year-old, insisting he isn’t the right fit for Liverpool, despite his obvious qualities.

“I don’t necessarily think James Maddison would suit the Liverpool style of play,” he told BonusCodeBets.

“He could fit in at Manchester City with the way they play but he would not fit in at all of the top six teams.

“He does well at Leicester as he suits that type of play but does not mean he would suit Liverpool or even England with their style.

“He has a load of quality and is a fantastic player, but a team would have to accommodate for him to be able to work in the team. Any team he goes too, he would be a huge asset for them.”

Liverpool have stormed to the top of the Premier League standings this term, winning eight of their first nine fixtures to open up a six-point lead over reigning champions Manchester City.

Klopp’s all-star front three of Sadio Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino have played a key role once again, with 12 goals shared between them already.

Barnes feels that Firmino’s continued presence is crucial to Liverpool’s chances of more success going forward, given his creative qualities which help to open up defences.

“Firmino has obviously had a great start to the season,” he added. “There are times when the team lacks creativity, he does not play well which results in the team not playing well but I don’t necessarily think he is doing better this season than last season.

“He is an important member of the team, no more so than anyone else, but I think when we need to be more creative around the box, Firmino is our man!”